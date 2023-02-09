No One Expected Us To Win The UCL In 2021- Azpilicueta Talks On Chelsea’s Chances To Win The UCL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the UEFA Champions League set to return in a week’s time, Cesar Azpilicueta, the captain of Chelsea football club has been speaking to the media about the London’s club chances of winning the competition once again.

The Spanish international who was part of the winning team that stunned Europe two years ago when they lifted the trophy at the Estadio do Dragao stadium in Porto has expressed how confident he is in the team this year.

Azpilicueta also spoke about the team’s top four chances with the continental trophy and the domestic league the only remaining two competitions in which the team have to play for this season.

Cesar Azpilicueta: “No one expected us to win the UCL in 2021. In the Premier League, we have to have a very strong second half of the season to reach the top four, but it’s in our hands. I refuse to give up on that.

“But I won’t rule out this season. At the moment we are not where we want to be. We are out of two cups, but we still have the two biggest ones — the Premier League and the UCL.”

The next two matches for Chelsea will determine whether what Azpilicueta is saying is possible or not. The blues face West Ham United at the London stadium before taking a trip to the Signal Iduna stadium in Germany to face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

What do you think? Please leave a comment

WoleOscar (

)