“No Matter What Is Happening Outside The Pitch, We Care For Each Other”- Alozie Reacts After England Loss

A few hours ago, Super Falcons bowed out of the 2023 Ongoing Women’s World Cup after a tough game against England. Note that the game ended 0-0 after extra time, but it was the English side that won the penalty shootout by 4-2 to progress to the next round of the competition.

However, many fans have continued to praise the Nigerian players for their efforts, while others focused on Lauren James’ tackle that led to her red card. On the other hand, note that Nigeria’s defender Michelle Alozie spoke after the game by saying that the team care for each other no matter what happens outside the stadium.

In her post-match interview, Michelle Alozie said, “We Are Proud People, We Work Hard. We Fight For Everything. No matter what Is Happening Outside The Pitch We Care For Each Other. We Are Pushing Each Other And Would Play For Each Other.”

On the other hand, recall that the versatile player was amongst the players that missed a penalty kick, but she was one of the best players on the pitch.

