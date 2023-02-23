This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English Premier League clubs poor run of form in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday night, as Manchester City football club were forced to a 1-1 draw by RassenballSport Leipzig football club in Germany.

Pep Guardiola led Manchester City football club have been exceptional in the English Premier League this season, but they were unable to secure a victory against their opponent on Wednesday night.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but the match eventually ended in a draw.

Manchester City football club took the lead through Algeria national team captain Riyad Mahrez in the 27th minute after receiving an assist from Iikay Guendogan to end the first half of the game 1-0.

Croatia national team star Josko Gvardiol equalized for the home team in the 70th minute through a beautiful header to end the match in no victor, no vanquished.

Prior to Wednesday’s match, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur football club, Chelsea football club and Liverpool football club have lost their first leg matches in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, and Manchester City football club also failed to win the their game.

No English Premier League club won the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16;

Borussia Dortmund football club of Germany 1-0 Chelsea football club of England

AC Milan football club of Italy 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur football club of England

Liverpool football club of England 2-5 Real Madrid football club of Spain

RassenballSport Leipzig football club of Germany 1-1 Manchester City football club of England.

