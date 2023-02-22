No English Premier League Club Managed To Get a Win in the first round of their UCL match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

All the English clubs competing in the round of sixteen of this year’s UEFA Champions league has disappointed so far.

It all started with Graham Potter’s Blues who were narrowly defeated by Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park, courtesy of a brillant individual goal from Karim Adeyemi.

The fellow London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur weren’t also good enough as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Italian heavyweights, AC Milan away at the San Siro.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool followed suits yesterday as they were humiliated by Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid who recovered from an early goals from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez to win the match by a 5 goals thanks to Vinicius Junior masterclass and Karim Benzema’s brace.

Finally Manchester City continued in that stead as they themselves also failed to win against RB Leipzig who got back on level through Croatia international, Josko Gvardiol to give themselves a c hance of making it to the next round.

All hope isn't lost as the second leg are coming up in the few next weeks, providing the English clubs with a chance to get back into the tie.

