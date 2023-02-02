Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala Reaches A Century Of Goals For Barca Femeni After Netting A Goal in 4-0 Win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian international and Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was phenomenal yesterday for FC Barcelona Femeni in their 17th league game of the current campaign away from home against Valencia Women.

The former Liverpool star who has been enjoying a blistering goal scoring form so far this season was able to replicate another mind-blowing and sublime performance in the convincing victory, that made them extended their lead at the top of the table with eight points clear ahead of perennial rival Real Madrid.

Asisat Oshoala in the game was directly involved in two of the four goals scored by the Catalan giant courtesy of an assist bagged for the opening goal before she got on the score sheet to get the lead doubled.

Goals from Fridolina Rolfo, Asisat Oshoala, Marta Torrejon and Aitana Bonmati gave the visitor the four goals which helped them secured all the maximum three points of the night, as they continue their pursuit in the title-defence campaign.

Asisat Oshoala with her only goal of the night has now scored her 14th league goal of the season which placed her one behind the current league top scorer in the battle for the Golden Boot race.

The classic goal has now taken her total tally for Barcelona Femeni to 100 goals since making her debut following her arrival in the summer of 2019/2020 which is a period of four years running and still counting.

Her century of goals has now made her climbed to the fourth spot in FC Barcelona Femeni all-time scoring list in what was her 131st games played for the Catalan giant across all competitions.

– 78 Goals (Primera Division)

– 11 Goals (UEFA Women Champions League)

– 5 Goals (Copa de la Reina)

– 4 Goals (Supercopa de Espana)

– 2 Goals (Copa Catalayun).

