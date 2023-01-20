Nigeria’s 3 upcoming games may determine whether Peseiro can help Super Eagles play in AFCON or not

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In this article, we will take a look at Nigeria’s upcoming games that will determine whether Peseiro can help Super Eagles win AFCON or not.

Nigeria will be in action when they take on Guinee-Bissou in the Africa Cup Qualification game. The match will determine whether Super Eagles Interim Manager can lead Nigeria in the AFCON or not. Guinee-Bissou will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Super Eagles. The Match will be played on 20 March.

Guinee-Bissou VS Nigeria.

Guinee-Bissou is going head-to-head with Nigeria for the second League game in the Africa Cup Of Nations Qualification. Nigeria will go into the game hoping to secure all points to get a ticket in the upcoming Africa Cup Of Nation tournament. Therefore, Guinee-Bissou will be looking to record victory when they take on Nigeria in the game.

Sierra Leone VS Nigeria.

Sierra Leone will be in action when they take on Nigeria in the AFCON qualification game. The match will be one of the most entertaining games as both sides will battle to secure all points. I think, Sierra Leone VS Nigeria may determine whether Super Eagles manager, Peseiro can lead Nigeria in the upcoming AFCON or not

