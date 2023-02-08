Nigerians Who Are Currently the Highest Goalscorer in Their Respective European Leagues

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal loanee, Folarin Balogun is the highest goalscorer in the French Ligue 1. The youngster has scored 14 goals for Reims. It is a testament to his impressive talent that he is the highest goalscorer in the league with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr.

Although he is yet to represent the Nigerian national team, he is eligible to.

Arguably the best striker in the world currently, Victor Osimhen has set the Italian Serie A on fire with his goals this season. The Nigerian international has scored 16 goals in the Italian Serie A and he is the highest goalscorer in the league. He is ahead of another Nigerian international, Ademola Lookman who has scored 12 league goals this season.

Former Arsenal star, Chuba Akpom is the highest goalscorer in the English Championship. Akpom is of Nigerian descent and has scored 16 goals for Middlesbrough this season.

Paul Onuachu is the highest goalscorer in the Belgian League. The Nigerian international has scored 16 goals for Genk and is on point to win the league title this season with his club as they have a seven-point lead at the top.

Josh Maja is the highest goalscorer in the French Ligue 2. The Nigerian star has scored 11 goals for Bordeaux as he aims to help his team return to Ligue 1.

