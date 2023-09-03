Nigerians lack confidence in the justice system, NBA laments

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has expressed deep concern over the lack of public confidence in the country’s justice system and has called for immediate reforms. During its 63rd Annual General Conference (AGC), the NBA issued a communique emphasizing the need for significant changes in various aspects of the justice system.

According to Vanguard paper, one of the key recommendations made by the NBA is an upward review of judges’ remuneration nationwide. The legal body proposed that issues related to the remuneration of judicial officers should be separated from the public sector and removed from the purview of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). Additionally, the NBA called for the implementation of an independent salary scale for judicial officers and urged urgent attention to address the challenges faced by magistrates and lower court judges.

The NBA’s AGC also highlighted the need for fundamental rethinking of the country’s justice system, including approaches to policing, adjudication, bail, sentencing, and imprisonment. The association stressed the importance of adhering to judicial decisions, adopting technological advancements for the judiciary, and fostering improved relationships between different branches of government.

Regarding the economy, the NBA recognized that Nigeria’s economic potential has been hampered by various structural issues, such as inadequate infrastructure, trade barriers, obstacles to investment, uncertain government policies, and a lack of decisive actions for sustained economic growth. The association called on both the federal and state governments to prioritize infrastructure development, improve power generation, enhance agricultural productivity, and create jobs in rural areas. Youth employment through education and entrepreneurship skills training was also emphasized.

According to Vanguard paper, while addressing the rising insecurity in Nigeria, the NBA recommended practical strategies, including community involvement in policing, youth engagement through job creation, enhanced regional cooperation, media sensitization, comprehensive police reforms, religious school regulation, and strengthening the judiciary while respecting human rights.

In conclusion, the Nigerian Bar Association stressed the need for a strong, independent judiciary and emphasized that achieving the desired justice system and economic growth would require careful planning and management. The association called for bold, long-term economic decisions to address challenges and unlock the nation’s potential for industrial development.

