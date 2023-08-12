Nigerian youngster Victor Boniface was impressive for German Bundesliga giant Bayer 04 Leverkusen football club, as they secured a remarkable 8-0 victory over Teutonia Ottensen football club in the DFB Pokal Cup on Saturday evening.

The former Bodo/Glimt football club star joined Bayer 04 Leverkusen football club this summer transfer window from Belgium Pro League giant Royale Union football club this summer, and he has been doing pretty well in their previous matches, and he was able to impress again for the club on Saturday evening.

Victor Boniface started in Bayer 04 Leverkusen football club’s attack alongside France youngster Amine Adli and Jonas Hofmann and they were all exceptional in the entertaining encounter.

Goals from Nigerian star Victor Boniface, Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli, Jonas Hofmann, Edmond Tapsoba Jeremie Frimpong and a brace from substitute Adam Hlozek gave Bayer 04 Leverkusen football club a remarkable 8-0 victory over their host.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen football club players were outstanding in the game, and their excellent performances helped their team to secure a comfortable victory over their opponent.

Nigerian youngster Victor Boniface was also outstanding for Bayer 04 Leverkusen football club against their opponent, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal.

The former Royale Union football club star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Bayer 04 Leverkusen football club when they play their next game in few days time.

