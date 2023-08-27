Nigerian youngster Victor Boniface nets his 1st ever brace for Bayer Leverkusen in German Bundesliga

Nigerian youngster Victor Boniface was exceptional for Bayer Leverkusen football club on Saturday evening, as he scored his first ever brace for the club in their remarkable 3-0 away victory over Borussia Monchengladbach football club in the German Bundesliga.

The former Royale Union football club star has been fantastic for Bayer Leverkusen football club since joining them this summer transfer window, and he was able to perform excellently again on Saturday evening, as he scored two beautiful goals against their opponent.

Victor Boniface was given a starting role by coach Xabi Alonso, following his outstanding performance for the club in his debut game last weekend, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The 22-year-old broke the deadlock for Bayer Leverkusen football club in the 18th minute, and Jonathan Tah doubled the lead in the 45th minute to end the first half 2-0.

Victor Boniface scored his second goal of the game in the 53rd minute through an assist from Germany national team star Florian Wirtz to end the match 3-0.

Victor Boniface was exceptional for Bayer Leverkusen football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning brace before he was substituted towards the end of the game.

The two goals against Borussia Monchengladbach football club has now marked Victor Boniface’s first ever brace for Bayer Leverkusen football club in the German Bundesliga, and he will be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game.

