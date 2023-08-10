Nigerian youngster Rafiu Durosinmi was impressive for Viktoria Plzen football club on Thursday night, as he scored a classic goal in their remarkable 4-0 victory over Gzira football club in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

The 20-year-old has been fantastic for Viktoria Plzen football club in all competitions since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform excellently in the game.

Rafiu Durosinmi started in Viktoria Plzen football club’s attack alongside Czech Republic national team star Tomas Chory and the duo were fantastic in the entertaining encounter.

Pavel Bucha broke the deadlock for Viktoria Plzen football club in the 10th minute and Rafiu Durosinmi doubled the lead in the 23rd minute to end the first half 2-0.

Pavel Sulc made it 3-0 in the 73rd minute before Jan Kopic scored the last goal of the game in the 90th minute through an assist from Ivory Coast national team star Ibrahim Traore to end the match 4-0.

Rafiu Durosinmi was impressive for Viktoria Plzen football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal.

The youngster will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Viktoria Plzen football club when they play their next game.

The victory over Gzira football club of Malta has now given Viktoria Plzen football club an advantage ahead of next week’s return leg.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)