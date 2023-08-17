Nigerian youngster Rafiu Durosinmi comes off bench to inspire his team to 2-0 away win in UEFA ECLQ

Nigerian youngster Rafiu Durosinmi was impressive for Viktoria Plzen football club on Thursday evening, as he came from the bench to inspire them to a remarkable 2-0 away victory over Gzira football club of Malta in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

The 20-year-old has been doing pretty well for Viktoria Plzen football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform excellently again on Thursday, as he played a vital role in their well deserved victory.

Rafiu Durosinmi replaced Czech Republic Under 21 national team star Pavel Sulc in the early minutes of the second half, and he guided them to a remarkable win.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Ivorian star Ibrahim Traore broke the deadlock for Viktoria Plzen football club in the 47th minute, and Adam Vlkanova doubled the lead in the 70th minute a teamwork from Nigerian Rafiu Durosinmi and Jan Kliment to end the match 2-0.

Rafiu Durosinmi was outstanding for Viktoria Plzen football club after being introduced to the pitch in the second half, and he was able to play a vital role in their last goal of the game.

The victory over Gzira football club has now helped Viktoria Plzen football club to book their spot in the next round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

