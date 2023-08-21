Nigerian youngster Orban nets a stunning goal to take his goals to 6 in 6 games played this season

Nigerian youngster Gift Orban Emmanuel was in an astonishing form for Gent football club on Sunday evening, as he scored a classic goal in their hard-fought 2-2 draw against St. Truiden football club in the Belgium Pro League to take his goals of the season to 6.

The 21-year-old has been fantastic for Gent football club in all competitions since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform excellently again on Sunday evening, as he played a vital role in their draw.

Gift Orban Emmanuel was given a starting role by Gent football club head coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to score a stunning goal in the game.

St. Truiden football club took the lead through Aboubakary Koita in the 6th minute, and Belgium youngster Mathias Delorge-Knieper doubled the lead in the 12th minute, before Gift Orban Emmanuel scored a goal in the 84th minute to end the first half 2-1.

Jordan Torunarigha equalized for Gent football club in the 57th minute through an assist from Sven Kums to end the match in a 2-2 draw.

Gift Orban Emmanuel was exceptional for Gent football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal.

The Nigerian star has now scored two goals in the Belgium Pro League, and he has also scored 4 goals in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier this season, making 6 goals in 6 matches played in all competitions.

Orban will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Gent football club when they play their next game on Thursday evening.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)