Nigerian youngster Gift Emmanuel Orban was exceptional for Gent football club of Belgium on Wednesday night, as he returned from injury to score a classic hat-trick in their convincing 5-0 victory over Pogon Szczecin football club in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

The 21-year-old has been fantastic for Gent football club since the beginning of the season and he was able to score in his last two matches for the club before he was injured.

A hat-trick from Nigerian Gift Emmanuel Orban and a brace from Belgium national team star Hugo Cuypers helped Gent football club to secure a well deserved victory over Pogon Szczecin football club of Poland.

Gift Emmanuel Orban scored his first goal of the game in the 13th minute, and he scored his second goal in the 35th minute before he completed his hat-trick in the 64th minute.

The victory over Pogon Szczecin football club has now given Gent football club an advantage ahead of the return leg next week.

Gift Emmanuel Orban will now be looking forward to building on his impressive performance for Gent football club when they play their next game this weekend.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

