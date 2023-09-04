SPORT

Nigerian youngster Gift Orban inspires Gent to a 2-1 win to move to the top of Belgium League table

Nigerian youngster Gift Orban Emmanuel was exceptional for Gent football club on Sunday as he guided them to a remarkable 2-1 victory over Club Brugge football club to move to the top spot of the Belgium Pro League table.

Gift Orban Emmanuel has been fantastic for Gent football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform excellently again on Sunday.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but the match eventually ended in favour of Gent football club.

Gent football club took the lead through South Korea national team star Hyun-Seok Hong in the 24th minute, and Hans Vanaken equalized for Club Brugge football club in the 42nd minute to end the first half 1-1.

Hyun-Seok Hong scored his second goal of the game in the 48th minute to end the match 2-1.

Gift Orban Emmanuel was exceptional for Gent football club in the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The youngster received his first ever call up to the Super Eagles squad on Sunday evening, and he is expected to make his debut for the team when they play their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next week.

The victory over Club Brugge football club has now taken Gent football club to the top spot of the Belgium Pro League table with 13 points from 5 matches played.

