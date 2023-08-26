Nigerian youngster Boniface nets a stunning brace in Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-0 away win in Bundesliga

Nigerian youngster Victor Boniface continues his impressive performance for Bayer Leverkusen football club of Germany on Saturday evening, as he scored a classic brace in their remarkable 3-0 away victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Matchday 2 of the German Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old has been fantastic for Bayer Leverkusen football club in all competitions since joining them this summer transfer window from Belgium Pro League side Royale Union football club, and he was able to perform excellently again on Saturday.

Victor Boniface started in Bayer Leverkusen football club’s attack alongside Jonas Hofmann and Florian Wirtz and the trio were outstanding in the game.

Bayer Leverkusen football club took the lead through Victor Boniface in the 18th minute after receiving an assist from Alejandro Grimaldo, and Jonathan Tah doubled the lead in the 45th minute to end the first half 2-0.

Victor Boniface scored his second goal of the game in the 53rd minute through an assist from Florian Wirtz to end the match 3-0.

Victor Boniface was fantastic for Bayer Leverkusen football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning brace.

The Nigerian star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next League game.

The victory over Borussia Monchengladbach football club has now taken Bayer Leverkusen football club to the second spot of the German Bundesliga League table with 6 points from 2 matches played.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)