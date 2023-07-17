Nigerian youngster Alhassan Yusuf inspires his team to a remarkable 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin

Nigerian youngster Alhassan Yusuf was in action for Belgium Pro League Champions Antwerp football club on Sunday evening, as they secured a remarkable 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin football club of Germany in a preseason friendly match.

The 22-year-old was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their last preseason friendly match, and he was able to perform excellently again on Sunday evening.

Alhassan Yusuf started in Antwerp football club’s midfield alongside Sweden national team star Jacob Ondrejka and the duo were outstanding in the entertaining encounter.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Substitute Belgium youngster Michel-Ange Balikwisha broke the deadlock for Antwerp football club in the 53rd minute through a fine teamwork from Nigerian star Alhassan Yusuf to end the match 1-0.

Alhassan Yusuf was fantastic for Antwerp football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s only goal of the game.

The youngster will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game in few days time.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

