SPORT

Nigerian Winger Usor Moses Assist Earn Vital Point For LASK

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 37 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian sensation, Usor Moses kicked-off his campaign in the Austrian topflight league as he came through with an assist to earn Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub a point on the road against SV Ried.

The Nigerian star who joined Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub from Czech topflight league side, Sla Praha was handed a starting place in the team, a faith he repaid with an outstanding performance.

After been condemned to a defeat on Matchday 17 against Hartberg, SV Ried were resolute to make up for the points on Matchday 18 when they welcome Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub at home.

In-form Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub who has maintained a winning streak approached it’s Matchday 18 game against,SV Ried with positive mindset of earning a point(s).

After been reduced to 10 men, Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub had their woes compounded in the first half following SV Ried 45th minute goal and lead.

On return for the second half, Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub kept on asking questions and got an answer at the 90th minute as Nigerian winger, Usor Moses dazzled his way through to set up Nakamura.K for an equalizer, to snatch a point.

Chygozzz (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 37 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Manchester United ‘agree a deal’ with Cardiff City wonderkid Gabriele Biancheri

3 mins ago

Guardiola berates his players for missing clear chances as they drew at Nottingham Forest.

19 mins ago

Otto Rehhagel, The Manager That Won The European Championship With a Foreign Country

28 mins ago

Liverpool Steps Up In EPL Table After Defeating Newcastle 2-0 To Round Off Saturday’s Fixtures.

53 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button