Nigerian Winger Usor Moses Assist Earn Vital Point For LASK

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian sensation, Usor Moses kicked-off his campaign in the Austrian topflight league as he came through with an assist to earn Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub a point on the road against SV Ried.

The Nigerian star who joined Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub from Czech topflight league side, Sla Praha was handed a starting place in the team, a faith he repaid with an outstanding performance.

After been condemned to a defeat on Matchday 17 against Hartberg, SV Ried were resolute to make up for the points on Matchday 18 when they welcome Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub at home.

In-form Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub who has maintained a winning streak approached it’s Matchday 18 game against,SV Ried with positive mindset of earning a point(s).

After been reduced to 10 men, Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub had their woes compounded in the first half following SV Ried 45th minute goal and lead.

On return for the second half, Linzer Athletik-Sport-Klub kept on asking questions and got an answer at the 90th minute as Nigerian winger, Usor Moses dazzled his way through to set up Nakamura.K for an equalizer, to snatch a point.

Chygozzz (

)