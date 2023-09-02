Nigerian Striker Otubanjo Nets Hat-trick In Pyunik Yerevan Away Win

Experienced Nigerian international, Yusuf Otubanjo, netted his first hattrick of the session as Pyunik Yerevan beat FC Van 0-5 away from home in one of Matchday six games played today in the Armenian top-flight league.

The Nigerian international, Yusuf Otubanjo opened scoring at the 21st minute and went ahead to grab a double at the 40th minute to hand Pyunik Yerevan a 0-2 lead heading back to the locker room.

Back into the second half, Yusuf Otubanjo continued from where he stopped in the second half as he completed his hattrick for the day with his 49th minute goal.

Cruising on a high, Yusuf Otubanjo penned his name in the assist book as he assisted Malakyan.E 79th minute goal to extend Pyunik Yerevan before 90+ goal to end the game on a 0-5 scoreline.

Following his brace, the Nigerian international striker thus records (6) goals after (6) league games as he has his eyes set on double digits goals

