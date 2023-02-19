SPORT

Nigerian Striker Abdeen Abdul Scores Seventh League Goal In Albania

In-form and consistent Nigerian international, Abdeen Temitope Abdul continued with his impressive form in Albania as he recorded a goal to inspire Klubi Futbollistik Skënderbeu Korçë to a 4-1 home win against Klubi i Futbollit Oriku at theSkenderbeu Stadium/Stadiumi i Skënderbeut.

Abdeen Temitope Abdul who provided assist for his side winning goal last time out changed his name from assist sheet to goal scoring sheet as Klubi Futbollistik Skënderbeu Korçë continue their quest for promotion.

Klubi Futbollistik Skënderbeu Korçë who grinded out a point on Matchday 15 returned home on Matchday 16 to face Klubi i Futbollit Oriku at the Skenderbeu Stadium/Stadiumi i Skënderbeut.

Klubi i Futbollit Oriku who hasn’t been in the best of form were faced with another big game haven been drawn to Klubi Futbollistik Skënderbeu Korçë on Matchday 16.

First half of the tight game had the host establishing a 2-0 win at half with it’s Nigerian import Abdeen Temitope Abdul opening scoring at the 29th minute.

Klubi Futbollistik Skënderbeu Korçë returned for the second half sustain same momentum to record additional (2) goals bringing the final scoreline to 4-1.

