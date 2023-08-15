Nigerian star Victor Olatunji comes off bench to score a goal in UEFA Champions League qualifier

Nigerian youngster Victor Olatunji was fantastic for Sparta Prague football club on Tuesday night, as he came from the bench to score a classic goal in their hard-fought 3-3 draw against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League qualifier.

The 23-year-old has been doing pretty well for Sparta Prague football club since joining them this summer transfer window, and he was able to perform excellently again on Tuesday night, as he scored a goal against their opponent.

Victor Olatunji was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he replaced Lukas Haraslin in the 72nd minute, and he was able to make an instant impact after being introduced to the pitch in the second half.

FC Copenhagen took the lead in the 1st minute through a goal from Jordan Larsson, as the first half ended 1-0.

Veljko Birmancevic equalized for Sparta Prague football club in the 80th minute, and Qazim Laci made it 2-1 in the 105th minute, Viktor Claesson equalized for FC Copenhagen in the 105+3 minute, and substitute Victor Olatunji made it 3-2 in the 107th minute, before Viktor Claesson scored his second goal of the game in the 112th minute to end the match in a draw, but Copenhagen football club eventually won 4-2 on penalty shootout.

Victor Olatunji was fantastic for Sparta Prague football club against FC Copenhagen, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal after being introduced to the pitch.

The defeat against FC Copenhagen means Sparta Prague football club have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Photo Credit: Table.

Opeyeminews (

)