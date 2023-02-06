Nigerian star Toluwalase nets a debut goal for his team KRC Genk in their remarkable 3-2 away League victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Nigerian under 17 star Toluwalase Arokodare Emmanuel was the hero for Belgium Pro League giants KRC Genk football club on Sunday night, as he came from the bench to score a stunning goal for the club in their remarkable 3-2 victory over Gent football club in his debut game.

The youngster was signed by KRC Genk football club from French Ligue 2 side Amiens football club on transfer deadline day as a replacement for his compatriot Paul Ebere Onuachu who joined Southampton football club on a permanent deal.

Toluwalase Arokodare Emmanuel has been one of the best players in the French Ligue 2 this season and his excellent performance for the club made him to be signed by KRC Genk football club.

The Nigerian star was dropped to the bench by his coach against Gent football club, and he was able to make an instant impact after being introduced to the pitch in the second half.

Goals from Joseph Paintsil, Yira Sor and Toluwalase Arokodare Emmanuel were enough to give KRC Genk football club a hard-fought away victory, while Hyun-Seok Hong and Laurent Depoitre scored for Gent football club.

With Toluwalase Arokodare Emmanuel’s goal against Gent football club, it means he has scored his first ever goal for KRC Genk football club, and they have moved to the top spot of their League table with 62 points from 24 matches played.

The Nigerian star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game.

