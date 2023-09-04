Nigerian star Tolu Arokodare comes off the bench to score a last-minute goal in his team’s 2 goal thriller

Nigerian youngster Tolu Arokodare Emmanuel was exceptional for KRC Genk football club on Sunday night, as he came from the bench to score a last-minute equalizer in their hard-fought 1-1 draw against Anderlecht football club in the Belgium Pro League.

The former Cologne football club star has been fantastic for KRC Genk football club since joining them and he was able to perform excellently again on Sunday night, as he played a vital role in his team’s hard-fought draw.

Tolu Arokodare Emmanuel was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to perform excellently after being introduced to the pitch in the second half of the game.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Anderlecht football club took the lead through Francis Amuzu in the 70th minute, before substitute Nigerian youngster Tolu Arokodare Emmanuel equalized for KRC Genk football club in the 90+7th minute after receiving an assist from Daniel Munoz to end the match 1-1.

Tolu Arokodare Emmanuel was outstanding for KRC Genk football club after being introduced to the pitch in the second half of the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal.

The Nigerian star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for KRC Genk football club when they play their next League game after the international break.

The draw against Anderlecht football club has now taken KRC Genk football club to the 9th spot of the Belgium Pro League table with 8 points from 5 matches played.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

