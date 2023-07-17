Nigerian Star, Alhassan Yusuf Inspires His Team To A Hard-Fought 1-0 Victory

Nigerian international and young midfield maestro, Alhassan Yusuf was astonishing today for Belgian Pro-League giant Antwerp in their third pre-season game of the summer against Hertha Berlin.

The 22 year old football maestro was given a role to play in his team’s starting XI line-up following his outstanding performance for the team in their previous game, and he was able to deliver at the optimal level using his vast experience.

Alhassan Yusuf in the whole 90 minutes duration of the game was in control at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the defensive role, thereby made some decisive and dangerous clearances to deny their opponent some clear cut chances that could have been converted into goals.

The first half of the game hanged on the balance with nothing separating the two sides going into the half time break which ended goalless draw.

The host in the second 45 minutes of the game were able to get their form fully back on track thereby put up some more physical, tactical and technical displays and as such got the deadlock broken in the 53rd minute courtesy of a goal from Michel-Ange Balikwisha to make it one nil.

After every other attempts from both sides to add more to the tally of the game, all were not successful as it ended one nil at full time.

Alhassan Yusuf with his great influx of influence in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter will be hoping to maintain the standard for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the pre-season tour.

Photo Credit: Twitter

