Nigerian star Nathan Adewale Temitayo Tella was the hero for Burnley football club of England on Tuesday night, as he scored a brace in their remarkable 2-1 victory against Ipswich Town football club in the replay of the Emirates FA Cup.

The former Southampton football club star has been in an astonishing form for Burnley football club since the beginning of the season and he was able to impress again on Tuesday night, as he guided them to a well deserved victory over their opponent at Turf Moor Stadium.

Nathan Tella started in his team’s attack alongside South Africa national team star Lyle Foster and Scott Twine and he was able to outshine his mates on the pitch.

Burnley football club took the lead through Nathan Tella in the first minute and George Hirst equalized for Ipswich Town football club in the 3rd minute to end the first half 1-1.

Nathan Tella scored his second goal of the game in the 90th minute through an assist from Connor Roberts to end the match 2-1.

Prior to Tuesday night’s game, Ipswich Town football club and Burnley football club have played a goalless draw in the first leg, but Vincent Kompany’s team were able to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Ipswich Town football club has now taken Burnley football club to the next round of the Emirates FA Cup and they will play Fleetwood Town football club at Turf Moor Stadium on the 1st of March.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)