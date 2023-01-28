Nigerian Players Topping Their Leagues’ Goalscoring Charts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian players in their respective clubs have continued to make the nation proud as they dominate their respective league goal-scoring charts. Their players’ performance has been impressive and exceptional displays can be counted on when called up for duties at the national level.

Victor Osimhen has shown how classic and a top player he is. The Nigerian is currently the top scorer in the Italian Serie A goal-scoring chart with thirteen (13) goals in fifteen games this season. With his goals, Napoli is sitting at the top of the Italian Serie A table, twelve (12) points above the second place.

Another Nigerian player making the country proud is Paul Onuachu. He has made fifty per cent (50%) of Genk’s goals this season having scored fourteen (14) in Belgian Pro League to sit at the top of the league goal-scoring chart.

Josh Maja currently plays for Bordeaux, a club in the French Ligue 2. The Nigerian player has made a significant impact on his club and he scored eleven goals in nineteen (19) to top the league goal-scoring chart, providing (3) three assists as well.

