Nigerian players that were on target for their respective European top clubs over the weekend

A lot of Nigerian players were in action for their respective European top clubs over the weekend, and many of them were able to perform excellently, as they scored some crucial goals.

Many European leagues have started over the weekend, while some teams also played preseason, and Nigerian players were able to showcase their talents.

The English Premier League started over the weekend, and Taiwo Awoniyi becomes the 1st Super Eagles of Nigeria player to score this season, after netting a goal for Nottingham Forest football club against Arsenal football club.

Nigerian star Akor Adams was also impressive for Montpellier football club on Sunday evening, as he scored a classic brace in his debut game against Le Havre football club.

Here are the Nigerian players who were on target for their respective European top clubs over the weekend

Taiwo Awoniyi

The former Liverpool football club star was dropped to the bench by coach Steven Cooper, and he was able to perform excellently after being introduced to the pitch in the second half, as he scored a classic goal in Nottingham Forest football club’s 2-1 hard-fought defeat against Arsenal football club.

Akor Adams

The youngster made his debut for Montpellier football club in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday evening, and he was able to score a stunning brace in their hard-fought 2-2 draw against Le Havre football club.

Victor Boniface

Victor Boniface was signed by German Bundesliga giant Bayer 04 Leverkusen football club from Royale Union football club this summer, and he was able to score a debut goal in their remarkable 8-0 victory in the DFB Pokal Cup.

Samuel Chukwueze

The former Villarreal football club star was in action for AC Milan football club of Italy on Sunday morning, and he scored his first ever goal for the club as they secured a remarkable 4-2 victory over Novara football club in their last preseason friendly match.

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen returned from injury for Napoli football club over the weekend, and he scored a classic goal in their remarkable victory over Apollon football club in their last preseason game.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

