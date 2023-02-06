Nigerian players that scored for their respective European top clubs over the weekend

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A lot of Nigerian players were in action for their respective clubs in Europe’s top Leagues over the weekend, and many of them were able to perform excellently as they play vital roles in their teams’ convincing victories.

Nigeria is blessed with a lot of talented players who are plying their trades across the globe and many of them have been doing pretty well since the beginning of the season.

The likes of Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have been scoring goals for fun this season and they were able to score again for their teams over the weekend.

Here are the Nigerian players who scored for their clubs over the weekend;

Victor Osimhen

The former Wolfsburg football club star has been one of the best players in Europe this season and he was able to impress again on Sunday, as he scored a brace in his team’s 3-0 victory to remain the highest goal scorer in the Italian Serie A.

Toluwalase Arokodare Emmanuel

The former FC Cologne star was signed by KRC Genk football club from Amiens football club of France on transfer deadline day as a replacement for Paul Onuachu, and he made an instant impact as he scored a late goal in his debut game to guide his team to a hard-fought away victory over Gent.

Asisat Oshoala

The former Liverpool Women’s football club star was outstanding for Barcelona Women’s football club again on Sunday, as she came from the bench to score a hat-trick against Real Betis Women’s football club to take her League goals of the season to 17.

Yira Sor

The former Sla Prague football club star continues his impressive performance for KRC Genk football club on Sunday, as he came from the bench to score a goal in their 3-2 away victory over Gent football club.

Victor Boniface

The youngster was fantastic for Royale Union football club of Belgium and he was able to score a stunning goal for the club in their 4-0 victory over Waregem football club on Sunday night.

Kelechi Iheanacho

The former Manchester City football club star was outstanding for Leicester City football club as he scored a goal and provided two assists in their 4-2 victory over Aston Villa football club at Villa Park Stadium.

Photo credit: Twitter.

