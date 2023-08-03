Nigerian Footballer, Mikel Obi Replies A Fan Who Asked If He Truly Snubbed Singer Tuface In A Club

Popular Nigerian footballer, John Mikel Obi, has used his new social media post to respond to a fan who asked him if he truly snubbed Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia, at a club in London. He took to his social media page to give him a response, where he gave him a straightforward reply to his question.

The football star, who did not hold back from giving him a response, replied to him by saying that he did not snub him, that he is a big fan of the singer, and that he will never do such a thing to him.

In the statement made by the fan on his social media page, he said, “Did you truly snub Tuface in a club in London back in 2006?” Mikel Obi responded quickly to his question by saying, No, I never did. I am a big fan of his. So I wouldn’t do such a thing, have a lovely day.”

With the footballer’s response to the fan, he has set the record straight and given a clear answer that he never snubbed the singer, which should put an end to the long-lasting rumors that he snubbed him.

