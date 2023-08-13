Nigerian Akor Adams scores a brace in his debut to become current joint top scorer in French Ligue 1

Nigerian youngster Akor Adams was in an astonishing form for Montpellier football club on Sunday evening, as he scored a classic brace in his debut game for the club against Le Havre football club in their Matchday 1 of the French Ligue 1.

Montpellier football club announced the signing of Nigeria star Akor Adams on a permanent deal from Lillestrom football club of Norway, following his outstanding performance for the club, where he scored 15 goals in 15 appearances this year, and he was able to play his first ever game for the club against their opponent on Sunday evening.

Akor Adams was given a starting role in Montpellier football club’s attack alongside Tunisia national team star Wahbi Khazri and Mousa Al-Tamari, and the Nigerian star was able to outshine his mates on the pitch.

France star Gautier Lloris broke the deadlock for Le Havre football club in the 6th minute through an assist from Yoann Salmier to end the first half 1-0.

Debutant Akor Adams equalized for Montpellier football club in the 58th minute, and he put his team ahead in the 60th minute, before substitute Samuel Grandsir scored an equalizer for Le Havre football club in the 90th minute to end the match in a 2-2 draw.

Akor Adams was fantastic for Montpellier football club in the game, and he was able to mark his debut with a stunning brace, before he was substituted towards the end of the match.

The Nigerian star is currently the joint highest goal scorer in the French Ligue 1 with 2 goals, and he will be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

