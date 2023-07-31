Nigeria won the right to reach the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup

Nigeria qualified for the round of 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday, drawing Ireland 0-0 and finishing second behind Australia in Group B.

They will now face the strongest team in Group D, who are second behind Australia. In group B. European champions England are supposed to be.

Nigeria, who beat Australia 3-2 in their latest trip to Brisbane, came back in the first half to get a much needed equalizer and reach the knockout stage for the second time. Australia beat Olympic champions Canada 4-0 in Melbourne to top their group.

The Nigerians showed flair that helped them beat Australia in the final, especially in a poor first half when they lost to Ireland, who played proudly after only two defeats.

They had difficulty breaking through the Irish defence, with lone striker Asisat Oshoala up front. Oshoala had only one chance in the first 45 minutes and was forced to put the team ahead after a treacherous Louise Quinn cross and tackle Courtney Brosnan. But his shot went wide to the right and saved Ireland.

The Nigerians were more determined in the second half while the Irish seemed to pick up the pace in the first half.

Brosnan made a miraculous save in the 51st minute from Oceana Cano’s header, but the ball went past the post in front of the goalkeeper. Then Brosnan got up to somehow aim the ball at the crossbar and watch it bounce off the field.

This was an all-out attack on the Irish goal, only for some defenders desperately trying to deny the Nigerians. However, in a high -quality game, with a very few goal, seven times against Nigeria and four games with Ireland, all Irish shots arrived in the first half.

