Nigeria Has Featured in All 9 Edition of FIFA Women’s World Cup and Coached by Different Managers

Since the inception of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1991, Nigeria has been a consistent participant in all nine editions of the prestigious tournament. However, despite their regular appearances, the Nigerian women’s national team has experienced numerous managerial changes throughout the years.

The journey began in 1991 with Jo Bonfrére as the coach. Despite their efforts, Nigeria was unable to progress beyond the group stage, suffering defeats to Germany, Italy, and Chinese Taipei.

In 1995, Paul Hamilton took over as the manager, but the team faced another early exit after conceding heavy defeats to Norway and England, along with a draw against Canada.

The year 1999 saw Mabo Ismaila guiding the team to the quarter-finals, where they narrowly lost 4-3 after extra time to Brazil.

Samuel Okpodu led the team in the 2003 edition, but they couldn’t advance from the group stage, losing to North Korea, USA, and Sweden.

Ntiero Effiom was at the helm in 2007 when Nigeria was once again eliminated in the group stage, securing only one point from their three matches.

In 2011, Ngozi Eucharia Uche took charge, but the team’s fortunes did not improve as they failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Edwin Okon led the team in 2015, but Nigeria was once again eliminated in the group stage after tough encounters with Sweden, Australia, and USA.

In 2019, Thomas Dennerby took over, and Nigeria managed to reach the Round of 16 but suffered a 3-0 defeat to Germany.

Currently, Randy Waldrum holds the reins of the Nigerian team in the 2023 edition, and the fans hope for a successful campaign under his guidance. With a history of different managers, the Nigerian women’s team looks to create a lasting impact in the world of women’s football.

