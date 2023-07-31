Nigeria has advanced to the Round of 16, Checkout the results and the teams that got eliminated

In the exciting 2023 World Cup, Nigeria made history by finishing the group stage without losing a single game. This is the first time they have achieved such a remarkable feat. Despite being the lowest-ranked team in Group B, they showed determination and skill.

In their first match, Nigeria played against Canada, who were the reigning Olympic champions. The match ended in a goalless draw, which was a solid start for Nigeria. Next up was Australia and it turned out to be a thrilling game. Nigeria emerged victorious, winning 3-2. Their final group stage match was against Ireland, who are ranked 22nd. Once again, Nigeria’s defense was solid and they secured another goalless draw.

The surprising twist in the tale was Canada’s early exit from the World Cup. Despite being the Olympic champions, they couldn’t make it to the last 16. It goes to show how unpredictable football can be. In the end, both Nigeria and Australia advanced to the last 16. Nigeria’s performance has been truly inspiring and they have proven that rankings don’t define their potential on the field. Let’s see how far they can go in this thrilling World Cup.

