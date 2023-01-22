Nigeria and Benin bid for joint hosting as CAF announces date to name hosting Nation.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The AFCON 2025 hosting rite has not been given to any country so far.The confederation of African football will announce the host for the Total energy Africa cup of nation on February 10, 2023, with the Giant of Africa Nigeria submitting a joint bid with neighboring country Benin to host it after doing so 23 years ago.

Other countries like Zambia, South Africa, Morocco, Algeria are in close rife in order to win the bidding rite to host the AFCON. It will be a big achievement for the Nigerian football federation if they succeed in hosting the AFCON.

Nigeria has only hosted the AFCON only once in the year 2000, which was also a joint bid with Ghana after hosting Nation Zambia was stripped off the hosting rite just months to the competition.

However the state of insecurity has been one of the primary reason they haven’t been able to host big tournament but that will not be considerable again as the current government has defeated insurgency technically and there’s now relative peace in the northern part of the country.

