NIG VS SAO: Super Falcons Team News, Best XI, Time & Date For Their Crucial WAFCON Qualifiers Match

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will return to action next month after being drawn against Sao Tome and Principe in the first round of qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations. Both teams would face each other in a two-leg tie, with each team having the advantage of playing at home.

The Randy Waldrum led team, who were knocked out of the just concluded World Cup tournament in the Round of 16 by England, will be determined to bounce back and reclaim their winning form. If Nigeria wins, they will face the winner of the match between Cape Verde and Liberia in the second round.

The Super Falcons remains the most successful team in the history of the Women’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, having won the competition nine times. After seeing how well they played in the world cup, I am confident that they will do everything in their power to qualify and eventually challenge for the WAFCON title.

* Here Is My Best XI To Face Sao Tome:

To ensure they advance to the WAFCON tournament, Randy Waldrum is expected to select his best XI for the two-legged tie with Sao Tome. Here is my starting lineup against Sao Tome in light of that;

* Kickoff Times For The Two Clash

The first leg is scheduled for September 18th and will kick off at 5pm, while the second leg is scheduled for September 26th and will kick off at 5pm.

