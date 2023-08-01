NIG vs ENG: Super Falcons of Nigeria will play England in the round of 16 of FIFA Women’s World Cup

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will play England in the round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, following the Lionesses’ remarkable 6-1 victory over China Women’s national team on Tuesday afternoon.

England Women’s national team have been exceptional since the beginning of the tournament, and they were able to impress again on Tuesday, as they defeated their opponent convincingly.

England Women’s national team secured a 1-0 victory over Haiti Women’s national team in their first game, and they also defeated Denmark Women’s national team 1-0 in their second game, before defeating China Women’s national team 6-1 in their last group stage game.

Goals from Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Rachel Daly and a brace from Chelsea football club star Lauren James helped the Lionesses of England to secure a remarkable victory, while Shuang Wang scored a goal for China Women’s national team a penalty kick.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have also been fantastic since the beginning of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and their excellent performance helped them to qualify for the round of 16 of the competition.

Super Falcons played out a goalless draw against Canada Women’s national team in their first game, and they defeated Australia Women’s national team in their second game, before playing a draw against the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team in their last group stage game.

The victory over China Women’s national team means the Lionesses of England will play against the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

