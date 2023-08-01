NIG VS ENG: Nigeria Team News, Strongest XI, Date & Kickoff Time For This Crucial Round Of 16 Clash

* Match Preview:

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face England in the round of 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup after finishing second in Group B with five points. Nigeria will enter this game unbeaten, having played two draws and a win in their group stage games, and will be seeking to maintain that record. However, their opponent, England, has been outstanding thus far in the campaign, winning Group D with a perfect nine points after smashing China 6-1 in their last group stage game. The Lionesses will likely be the heavy favourites in this clash.

* Nigeria Team Ahead of This Crucial Match:

Randy Waldrum will be without Deborah Abiodun for this game after FIFA increased her match ban from one to three. Meanwhile, Asisat Oshoala, Blessing Demehin, and Michelle Alozie, who are currently on yellow card, risk missing the quarter Finals if they get booked against England.

* Strongest Nigeria XI To Face England:

Randy Waldrum is expected to use the same starting XI and tactics he used against Australia, which means Oshoala would be coming from the bench.

* Match Date and Kickoff Time:

This epic clash is scheduled to hold on Monday, August 7, at Suncorp Stadium in Milton, Australia. The kickoff time for his game is exactly 8:30 am.

