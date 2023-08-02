NIG VS ENG: Nigeria Is Going To Be Tough – Lauren James Admits Ahead Of Crucial R16 Match

Following England’s incredible 6-1 win over China in their final group match, the very impressive Lioness have booked a round of 16 match up against the very impressive Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The European champion’s star of the tournament, Lauren James has made a very honest admission ahead of the match as both teams will be looking to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Speaking after a POTM performance against the Chinese where she scored twice and assisted three times, the 21-year-old Chelsea forward revealed that as teams are catching up with each other, the match against Nigeria is going to be a tough one despite what many people are thinking.

Lauren James: “Nigeria is going to be tough, to be fair every team has been tough, even watching the other games. Teams are catching up with each other and I know that will be another very difficult game.”

For anyone thinking otherwise, recall that the African side are still in this tournament simply because of their incredible performances against opponents arguably on the level of the Lioness.

They drew against Canada, beat Australia before another draw against Republic of Ireland to make it out of their group. England know what they’ll be up against and this will make for a very incredible football match when they face off on Monday, 7th August, 2023.

