NIG VS ENG: How VAR made the right decision to overturn England’s penalty in the first half

The Super Falcons of Nigeria could have gone behind against the Lionesses of England in the first half of the Women’s World Cup round of 16 tie but the intervention of the VAR kept the score goalless at halftime.

In the 31st minutes, The Lionesses were gifted a chance to open scoring from the penalty spot after Rasheedat Ajibade was adjudged to have fouled in the Box.

However, after a VAR review, the decision was overturned which was arguably a good decision. There was a push on the way into the box, but the Rachel Daly exaggerated the impact of the foul in order to gain an advantage.

It was a clumsy challenge from Ajibade but VAR made the right call.

The Super Falcons threatened in the final third and they were very confident going forward. They could have taken the lead in the opening 20 minutes but Ashleigh Plumptre strike from the edge of the box hit the bar.

