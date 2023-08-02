SPORT

NIG VS ENG: Ex Striker Maps Out Winning Formula for Nigeria Against England

Former Nigerian international and current Swedish club manager, Peter Ijeh, has provided crucial insights on how the Super Falcons can secure victory against England in their Round of 16 match at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

According to Ijeh, the key factors for Nigeria to succeed lie in their offensive transition and a combination of collective positional play and movement off the ball. England’s strength lies in their passing techniques, so breaking through their compact low defensive block will be essential.

To achieve this, Ijeh emphasized the importance of individual creativity skills, such as dribbling past defenders in tight spaces and playing penetrating passes between the lines. These elements, along with pre-determined attacking combinations, will help the Super Falcons gain the upper hand.

Furthermore, Ijeh highlighted Nigeria’s proficiency in employing a low block-out of possession tactics, which allows them to hold off pressure and swiftly switch to a defensive mode when needed.

With Peter Ijeh’s expert analysis, Nigeria enters the much-awaited clash against England with a well-mapped strategy and a fighting chance to progress further in the tournament.

