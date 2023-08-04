NIG VS ENG: 3 Super Falcons Players That Will Be Very Crucial In Eliminating England In The R16

The match up between the Super Falcons and the Lionesses is one of the most anticipated fixture of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 tie. Nigeria made it out of group B along with co-host nation, Australia and will be facing England who have a 100% winning record at the tournament so far.

According to many analysis and prediction of the match, most people expect England to get past Nigeria, and rightly so. But in a game of football, sometimes what looks clear on paper isn’t really what ends up happening.

The fact that not a lot of people expected Nigeria to get to this stage is enough proof that they can get past England and make the quarterfinals. To do this, they will need to be at their absolute best and hope that some key players turn up for the occasion.

Here are some of the players

Do not get this wrong. All 11 players on the pitch must be to their best but there are 3 of them that will have to be extraordinary on the day:

1. Chiamaka Nnadozie

The 22-year-old Nigerian shot-stopper has been absolutely brilliant in this tournament. She is one of the main reasons why Nigeria are in this stage and she will be a big factor in them going further in the competition.

2. Michelle Alozie

Facing the sensational Lauren James will be one of the most important tasks for right-back Alozie in this tournament. So far, the English winger has been unplayable as she has almost singlehandedly led her nation to where they are now. Alozie must stop Lauren or Nigeria will be having some very serious problems.

3. Asisat Oshoala

Oshoala inspired the win over Matildas with her brilliant cameo off the bench in the second group game. In the third, she missed a good chance that could’ve won the match for Nigeria and resulted in them avoiding England in this round.

This just shows how crucial Oshoala is and can be. She has to be very clinical in front of goal because Nigeria will probably not get a lot of chances.

