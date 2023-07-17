NIG VS CAN: Pivotal Decision Waldrum Makes Ahead Of Nigeria’s World Cup Opener Against Canada

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will be hoping to take all three points when they kick off their World Cup campaign against Canada on July 21st. On Saturday, the Super Falcons played a friendly match against the Queensland Lions in preparation for the cash, and they did admirable well by thrashed them 8-1, thanks to goals from Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala (2), Ifeoma Onumonu, Toni Payne, Halmat Ayinde, Rasheedat Ajibade, Uchenna Kanu, and Gift Monday.

This clearly demonstrates that they have adequately prepared for the tournament. The Super Falcons have consistently performed well on the world stage, and many Nigerians will be hoping that they can bring the trophy home for the first time in their history after only been able to reaching the quarterfinals in 1999.

Meanwhile, Reports has it that the Nigerian Women Coach, Randy Waldrum, has now apologised for his recent comments against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ahead of their crucial opener against Canada this Friday. Recall that there have been numerous controversies surrounding the team before now, with coach Randy Waldrum speaking out about the Nigeria Football Federation’s shortcomings. Well, the issue has now been resolved, and both parties have reached an agreement. According to reports, with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has received his apology. This is clearly a pivotal decision made by the Nigerian coach, as it will assist the team in remaining focused on their set goal of winning the World Cup.

