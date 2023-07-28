NIG vs AUS: Match Prediction, Preview & Kickoff Time

Australia will face Nigeria in their second encounter in the competition’s Group B. A win for Australia will secure a place in the knockout phase, but Nigeria will also be looking to win here.

Australia began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in Sydney. Stephanie Catley’s penalty in the 52nd minute was all they needed to get off to a solid start in the competition. They now go to Brisbane for Match Day 2, knowing that a win will guarantee them a place in the Round of 16.

Australia has won four of its last five games without conceding a goal. The victory over Ireland was their third straight victory and clean sheet. They do, however, improve significantly in the second half. They have only failed to score in the second half in one of their last five matches.

In Nigeria’s previous game with Australia, they were defeated by Kyah Simon’s brace in 2015. They will, understandably, seek vengeance here, but the greater aim is to try to advance from this group.

Their first game was against seventh-ranked Canada. After a 0-0 draw in the previous game, they should be pretty optimistic going into this one. They got through a few scares in the game, including a missed penalty and needing to finish with fewer players.

Nigeria, which is competing in their ninth World Cup in a row, has some experience at this stage. They are, however, ranked 30 places lower than Australia, making them the underdogs in this match. Nigeria’s best World Cup showing came in the 1999 edition, when they reached the quarterfinals.

KICKOFF TIME: Australia versus Nigeria women’s match will go down on Thursday at 11AM Nigerian time.

