NIG vs ALG: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Algeria and Niger face off on Tuesday for a spot in the grand finale of this year’s African Nations Championship.

Algeria defeated Ivory Coast in the previous round of matches, while Niger easily defeated Ghana in the last eight.

Algeria fought hard to win a tense match against the Elephants of Ivory Coast, which ended 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Friday evening.

Aymen Mahious held his nerve from 12 yards late in the game to get the job done for Madjid Bougherra’s men in Baraki in a game that saw a player on each side sent off.

As a result, the Fennec Foxes have now gone four games without conceding a goal, highlighting their solidity at both ends of the pitch.

Algeria, having already surpassed their best-ever CHAN finish, will undoubtedly expect to go all the way in the current edition, with their fans cheering them on.

In Saturday’s match at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Niger easily defeated Ghana’s Black Stars with a well-deserved 2-0 victory.

Imarana Seyni’s 11th-minute goal set Harouna Doula’s men on their way, and Soumana Hainikoye put the tie to bed early in the second half.

After starting their African Nations Championship campaign with a goalless draw against Congo, the Dama Gazelle have won their next two matches to get back on track.

KICKOFF TIME: Algeria versus Niger match will go down today at 5PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)