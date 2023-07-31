NIG 0:0 IRE: Asisat Oshoala’s Inconsistency For The Super Falcons Is Something She Needs To Address

The Super Falcons’ final game of the Women’s World Cup Group Stage was against Ireland as both sides locked horns at the Suncorp Stadium on Monday afternoon. The Nigerian Women’s National Team maintained their unbeaten run in the competition as they played a goalless draw with Ireland at full-time. The Nigerian Ladies officially qualified for the round of 16 stage of the tournament after finishing 2nd on their Group B table with five points.

Well, Asisat Oshoala the headline-maker in the previous game for the Super Falcons made the team’s starting lineup today against Ireland. The Barcelona Forward couldn’t carry on with her impressive performance of the previous encounter as she flopped in this game for the Super Falcons. The 28-year-old wasn’t a solid threat to Ireland’s defense line in the game as she went ahead to miss a very big goalscoring opportunity for the Super Falcons.

Well, I believe Asisat Oshoala’s inconsistency for the Super Falcons is something she seriously needs to address especially in this World Cup tournament. The Nigerian International performs well in one game and struggles to deliver such a performance in the next matches for the Super Falcons which isn’t convincing. Asisat Oshoala is greatly relied on by this Super Falcons team and this is a good reason for her to strive towards being more consistent just like she is for Barcelona in club football.

