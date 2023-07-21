NIG 0:0 CAN: Three Standout Players For The Super Falcons In Today’s Match Against Canada

The Super Falcons Of Nigeria began their World Cup campaign today when they locked horns with Canada at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday evening. The Nigerian Women’s National Team came out with a solid performance in the game as they were able to hold Canada to an intense goalless draw at full-time.

Well, let’s take a look at the three standout players for the Super Falcons in this encounter against the Canadian Women’s National Team.

1, Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Nigerian Women’s First Choice Goalkeeper came through with an impressive performance in today’s match for the Super Falcons. The 22-year-old kept the Super Falcons in the game when she made that incredible save to prevent Christine Sinclair from scoring from the penalty spot. Chiamaka Nnadozie was quite composed and well aware in goal for Nigeria as she come out to make a few recoveries and saves to stop Canada from scoring a goal in the encounter.

2, Deborah Abiodun.

Deborah Abiodun wowed most fans with her performance today as she performed incredibly against Canada. The 19-year-old was the engine in the middle of the park for the Super Falcons as she made several important tackles and interceptions to stop some of Canada’s attacks in the game. The Nigerian Youngster might have picked up a red card in the game but her overall performance was impressive.

3, Christy Ucheibe.

Christy Ucheibe was undoubtedly one of the standout players for the Super Falcons in this game as she contributed heavily to the team’s performance against Canada. The 22-year-old orchestrated some of the team’s attacks in the game and also did really well defensively to neutralize the threat of the Canadian attackers.

