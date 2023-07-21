NIG 0:0 CAN: Chiamaka Nnadozie Wins MOTM Award For The Super Falcons After A Brilliant Display

Chiamaka Nnadozie made an appearance for the Super Falcons in the Women’s World Cup today when they took on Canada at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. The Nigerian Goalkeeper came out with an outstanding performance in the game as she helped the Super Falcons hold Canada to a goalless draw.

The first half of the game saw Canada with the better possession counts as they slightly outplayed the Super Falcons but couldn’t create many clear-cut chances. The Nigerian Women’s Team on the other hand had their own fair share of chances but couldn’t convert any of them as they played a goalless draw with Canada at halftime.

Canada were awarded a penalty just three minutes into the second half as Francisca Ordega committed a reckless foul in Nigeria’s 18-yard area. Christine Sinclair’s penalty was saved brilliantly by Chiamaka Nnadozie who did really well to keep her side in the game. Super Falcons played more defensively in the remaining minutes of the game to match Canada’s attacking play and prevent them from scoring a goal. Both sides eventually had to settle for a goalless draw at full-time.

Well, Chiamaka Nnadozie was unarguably one of the best players for the Super Falcons in today’s match against Canada. Her stunning save from the penalty spot and great recoveries prevented Canada from scoring a single goal in the game. The Super Falcons Goalkeeper won the Man of the Match award for Nigeria after putting up a commendable performance on the pitch against Canada

