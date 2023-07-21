NIG 0-0 CAN: 3 Best And 3 Worst Players From The Game As Nigeria Avoid WC Defeat Despite Red Card.

Worst Players.

1. D. Rose.

Despite the dominance her team showed, Canada’s Rose was far and away the worst player on the pitch. She only lasted 45 minutes on the pitch before the coach decided that he has had enough with her performance.

2. F. Ordega.

A poor game for the Super Falcons winger. She saw very little of the ball and was often forces to track back and help out her teammates defensively.

3. T. Payne.

She saw a lot of the ball in the 90 minutes she played but did very little with it, especially in the first half of the game.

Best Players.

1. J. Huitema.

An excellent performance from the Canadian women’s striker. She caused a lot of problems for the Super Falcons with her intelligent moves in and around the box. Unfortunately, she couldn’t find the back of the net.

2. C. Nnadozie.

The best player in the game! Nigeria’s Nnadozie pulled off save after save to stop the Canadians from finding a goal in the first half of the game. In the second half, with the Super Falcons getting a player sent off, she singlehandedly made sure her team got a point from the game.

And she also saved a penalty in the second half as well. Impressive!

3. A. Plumptre.

Despite playing as a left back today, she was at the top of her game and did incredibly well up against Canada’s Rose. She was the reason the Canada winger had a poor game today.

