NIG 0-0 CAN: 3 Best & 3 Worst players from Today’s Game as Falcons salvage a point from the 1st game

In a thrilling opening match of the World Cup, the Super Falcons of Nigeria displayed a spirited performance to earn a hard-fought point in a goalless draw against Canada.

Under the guidance of coach Randy Waldrum, the Nigerian ladies showed their defensive prowess, thwarting the Canadian attackers and limiting their scoring opportunities.

The match saw a dramatic moment when Francesca Ordega conceded a penalty early in the second half, but Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie stepped up to save the day, without further ado, Below are the standout and average performers;

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Nnadozie was the standout performer of the match, exhibiting her brillance between the sticks. Her commanding presence in the goal, along with her calm and steady demeanor, kept Nigeria in the game. Nnadozie’s heroic penalty save ultimately preserved the Super Falcons’ clean sheet, making her the best player on the pitch.

Osinachi Ohale

Nigeria’s center-back, Ohale, delivered a brilliant performance, staunchly defending her territory and thwarting any attempts by the Canadian team. She was strong defensively, giving the Canadian attackers a tough time throughout the match.

Christy Ucheibe

Ucheibe had an impressive outing on the field, particularly considering Nigeria’s defensive stance for most of the game. Her tireless efforts covered the entire pitch, and she was ever-present to make crucial tackles and interceptions. Although her passing accuracy stood at 58%, her overall contribution was crucial to Nigeria’s resilient performance.

Worst Players:

Asisat Oshoala

Despite being a key player for the Super Falcons, Oshoala had limited opportunities at goal in the match. The Barcelona star struggled to show her renowned flair and speed to penetrate the Canadian defense. However, her performance was decent, if not spectacular.

Deborah Abiodun

The 19-year-old let the team down by getting sent off after a mistimed stomp on a Canada player in the final stages of the match.

Francesca Ordega

Ordega’s performance in the game left much to be desired. She lacked impact in the attacking third and was involved in the penalty that led to Canada’s dangerous opportunity. Fortunately, the introduction of Uchenna Kanu added more bite to Nigeria’s left-sided attack.

