Nicolás Pareja Speaks On The GOAT Debate Involving Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Argentina international Nicolás Pareja claims that Lionel Messi will always be better than Cristiano Ronaldo and is already the best player in the world, even if he doesn’t win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The “GOAT” debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been raging for more than a decade. The two superstars have dominated world football since their arrival, winning 12 Ballon d’Or between them, of which Messi won 7 and Ronaldo won 5.

Both players have established themselves as the best in the world, having won every major trophy possible at club level. Messi enjoyed much of his success at Barcelona before joining PSG in the summer of 2021. Ronaldo had success at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus before moving to Saudi Arabia and joining Al Nassr. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have also enjoyed moderate success for their countries, with Ronaldo winning the Euro in 2016 and Messi winning the Copa America in 2021. However, the former team eventually claimed football’s greatest title when they lifted the World Cup in December 2022, after Argentina beat France on penalties in the final.

While many believe winning the World Cup is enough for Lionel Messi to eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate, former Sevilla defender Nicolás Pareja believes Messi is the GOAT even before that happens. He said in an interview with Telecom Asia Sport:

“Messi deserves to win the World Cup.” It’s the only title he’s missing. “For me, he’s the best player in history, the best player in the world.” I’m very happy for him, for my old teammates, for my friends. The Argentinians really want this win. “It was an unbelievable joy for the whole country.”

He added:

“Even if Messi didn’t win the World Cup, he would still be the best player in the world for me.” “And now that he’s won it, he’s on a slightly different level.”

Source; Telecom Asia Sport, Sportskeeda

